News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wellingborough collision was fatal, Northamptonshire Police confirm

The incident happened just before 6pm on Friday (February 10)

By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 3:41pm

A collision in Wellingborough was fatal, Northamptonshire Police have confirmed.

The incident happened on Northampton Road, Wellingborough close to the junction with Croyland Road, at just before 6pm on Friday (February 10).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses reported a large police presence, as well as paramedics on the scene for a number of hours. The air ambulance also landed close to the scene.

The fatal collision happened at the junction of Northampton Road and Croyland Road on Friday February 10.
Most Popular

Police have confirmed the collision was between a blue BMW and a Keeway motorcyle.

The force’s serious collision investigation unit is now appealing for witnesses and dashcam and CCTV footage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call or email Drivewatch on [email protected] or 0800 174615, quoting incident number: 443.

More to follow.

Northamptonshire PoliceWellingboroughPoliceCCTVBMW