Wellingborough carnival court of 2020 to finally lead the parade in 2023
Plans are being made for this year’s event
Wellingborough’s carnival court will finally lead the town’s summer parade more than three years after they were first selected.
The group of girls were chosen in February 2020, just one month before Covid-19 forced events to be cancelled. Last year’s carnival was cancelled after a row about funding.
But, with plans now being made for the carnival parade on July 1, 2023, the girls are finally getting excited and can't wait to see everyone to raise money for local charities and groups.
Recently the girls took part in the town's pancake race and will be attending other events. Carnival Queen Louisa said she was looking forward to seeing everyone at the parade and seeing all the wonderful costumes.
The carnival court love helping out at others events in their dresses and tiaras and have attended recently care homes to help with tombolas and folding raffle tickets. If you would like the court to attend your function email [email protected]