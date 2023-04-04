News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough barber JJ Savani named as one of the top five barbers in Britain

Congratulations to JJ Savani!

By Sam CarterContributor
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST

An award-winning barber based in Wellingborough has been named as one of the top five barbers in Britain.

JJ Savani, editorial session stylist, educator and barber, was recognised as one of the top five finalists for the award of Wahl British Barber of the year.

JJ Savani sent in a variety of images of his work which were then taken to a panel of judges who scored the images based on their own personal preferences including technicality, presentation, composition, shape and precision.

JJ Savani is based in WellingboroughJJ Savani is based in Wellingborough
Although not taking the top spot, shortlisted as one of the top five in Britain secured him two front covers in Pro Beauty Magazine International and a variety of other sponsorships.

Savani said: “It is such an honour to be shortlisted as one of the top five in Britain – one of the most prestigious titles in UK barbering.

“This competition will have a huge effect on my career, especially after I was named as one of the top 100 men’s stylist worldwide in the Behind the Chair, One Shot Hair Awards in USA , it gives me a great sense of pride and accomplishment.”

