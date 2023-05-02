News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
8 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event

Wellingborough barber JJ Savani flies out to India for GQ Most Influential Awards to get rapper Vivian 'Divine' ready

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”

By Will MillarContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:32 BST

Wellingborough-based barber and session stylist JJ Savani flew out to India for the GQ 35 Most Influential Style awards to get celebrity rapper Vivian ‘Divine’ ready.

Last week Jeet A Savani, professionally known as JJ Savani, was flown to Mumbai to the prestigious GQ 35 Most Influential Style awards to get worldwide sensation Vivian ‘Divine’ ready for the red carpet event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai and celebrated and honoured the top 35 most influential celebrities across the Indian Media scene.

JJ Savani alongside Divine JJ Savani alongside Divine
JJ Savani alongside Divine
Most Popular

Celebrities included A-listers such as actress Alia Bhatt, Karan Tacker, Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao fashion designers and music artists such as King and the world renowned Divine who is signed to Nas’ record label Mass Appeal India.

JJ Savani said: “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to be even recognised by artists of this calibre is a surreal moment in itself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A funny story is I have been trying to cut, style and get Divine ready for the last five years.

"For this to come true is a literal dream coming to reality as I have looked up to this legend for over 10 years and I’m an avid fan of his music.”

Vivian Divine on winning the award of GQ Top 35 Most Influential Vivian Divine on winning the award of GQ Top 35 Most Influential
Vivian Divine on winning the award of GQ Top 35 Most Influential

JJ Savani is based in Wellingborough and when asking what are his future plans for 2023, he said: “2023 has been a surreal year so far and just connecting with this industry has opened up so many doors for me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I look forward to my next event which is in Abu Dhabi, for the International Indian Film Academy Awards - IIFA at the end of May where I will be working with other A-lister artists.

"Following that I am looking forward to my Debut India Tour which starts in July in Delhi and will lead to several dates across India showcasing my skills on MainStage to other like minded Individuals.

"I am truly grateful to my team both here in the UK and internationally for trusting me to work with them.”

Vivian Divine showcasing his signature look on the red carpet Vivian Divine showcasing his signature look on the red carpet
Vivian Divine showcasing his signature look on the red carpet
Related topics:IndiaWellingboroughMumbai