Wellingborough barber JJ Savani flies out to India for GQ Most Influential Awards to get rapper Vivian 'Divine' ready

Wellingborough-based barber and session stylist JJ Savani flew out to India for the GQ 35 Most Influential Style awards to get celebrity rapper Vivian ‘Divine’ ready.

Last week Jeet A Savani, professionally known as JJ Savani, was flown to Mumbai to the prestigious GQ 35 Most Influential Style awards to get worldwide sensation Vivian ‘Divine’ ready for the red carpet event.

The awards took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai and celebrated and honoured the top 35 most influential celebrities across the Indian Media scene.

JJ Savani alongside Divine

Celebrities included A-listers such as actress Alia Bhatt, Karan Tacker, Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao fashion designers and music artists such as King and the world renowned Divine who is signed to Nas’ record label Mass Appeal India.

JJ Savani said: “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to be even recognised by artists of this calibre is a surreal moment in itself.

"A funny story is I have been trying to cut, style and get Divine ready for the last five years.

"For this to come true is a literal dream coming to reality as I have looked up to this legend for over 10 years and I’m an avid fan of his music.”

Vivian Divine on winning the award of GQ Top 35 Most Influential

JJ Savani is based in Wellingborough and when asking what are his future plans for 2023, he said: “2023 has been a surreal year so far and just connecting with this industry has opened up so many doors for me.

"I look forward to my next event which is in Abu Dhabi, for the International Indian Film Academy Awards - IIFA at the end of May where I will be working with other A-lister artists.

"Following that I am looking forward to my Debut India Tour which starts in July in Delhi and will lead to several dates across India showcasing my skills on MainStage to other like minded Individuals.

"I am truly grateful to my team both here in the UK and internationally for trusting me to work with them.”