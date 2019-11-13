Wellingborough academy unveils £3.5m state-of-the-art ‘new build’

Breezehill Centre opened by Glennis Hooper of Crazy Hats with Alastair Mitchell (co-principal) Nick Salisbury (co-principal) Maciek Wolnicki, 17, (head boy) and Georgina Scott, 17 ,(head girl)

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy invited Glennis Hooper of Wellingborough’s Crazy Hats charity to open the building in front of guests in the new auditorium.

Community leaders joined Hatton Academies Trust directors, staff and students to watch the ribbon cutting to mark the much-anticipated opening of the Breezehill Centre and Westfield Auditorium.

Co-principals Mr Mitchell and Mr Salisbury said: “The opening of the Breezehill Centre is a key milestone for Sir Christopher Hatton.

The Breezehill Centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It ensures that all children will have access to the best possible facilities and is just one part of our commitment to help young people reach their full potential.

“The building will provide modern, spacious classrooms that will be fit for purpose for our students in the years to come.

“The Westfield Auditorium’s flagship technology will enable our students to access fantastic opportunities such as guest speakers on wide and varied topics, hold debates, participate and watch high quality performances from the world of arts and take part in lectures that will further expand our students learning.”

The environmentally-friendly new building comprises ten classrooms, a 255-seater auditorium, atrium café and study area.

The auditorium

Both the new Breezehill Centre and Westfield Auditorium were named to reflect the history of the school - Breezehill Girls School and Westfield Boys School which merged in 1983 and formed Sir Christopher Hatton.

Glennis Hooper, who cut the ceremonial ribbon, said: “I am very honoured to have been asked to officially open this building. Crazy Hats been associated with Hatton for 18 years, since day one.

“They’ve done the charity proud and have raised around £35,000 - they are so supportive with their ‘pink days’.”

Glennis received this year’s fundraising cheque for £2,230.35 after which guests were treated to a display of student performances.

Glennis Hooper cuts the ribbon

The £3.5m building was jointly funded by the Department of Education and the local authority.

Rob Hardcastle, chief executive of the Hatton Academies Trust, said: “It is an honour to be part of this momentous day, which is the culmination of many years of planning and hard work, to enable this fantastic building and its facilities to be standing here now.

“The benefit for our students, staff, and community will be enjoyed for many years to come and I believe will further enhance not only the students of Sir Christopher Hatton’s enjoyment of learning but widely across all children within Hatton Academies Trust.

“I would like to thank the Department of Education and the local authority who have provided the necessary funding for this outstanding project that will ensure the very best education is provided for all our children, alongside my gratitude to the hard working team who have enabled us to be standing here now.

The auditorium

“The plan of the Breezehill Centre has placed the students’ needs at the heart of its design, with the light and spacious atrium/café area that gives a campus feel. We are extremely grateful to the Department of Education and local authority for providing the funding for this exceptional centre, which will help us to meet the increasing demand for places at Sir Christopher Hatton.”