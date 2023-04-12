Will Northamptonshire get a ‘mini April heatwave’? Full long-range forecast for the rest of the month
Barbecues (and maybe rain coats) at the ready...
It seems like we have waited a long time for some warmer weather in Northamptonshire this year, but spring might finally be here.
Although Northamptonshire is not expected to see highs of 25C - like other areas of the UK - we are forecast sunshine and higher temperatures by the weekend of April 22 and 23. However, we have a few more showers to get through first and there is some not so great weather expected towards the end of the month.
Northamptonshire’s full forecast for the rest of April 2023:
These are the predicted temperatures, according to AccuWeather’s long-range forecast.
Thursday April 13 - 12C, partly sunny with a shower.
Friday April 14 - 10C, a passing shower or two.
Saturday April 15 - 12C, periods of clouds and sun.
Sunday April 16 - 15C, periods of clouds and sun.
Monday April 17 - 17C, partly sunny.
Tuesday April 18 - 16C, clearing.
Wednesday April 19 - 16C, intervals of clouds and sun.
Thursday April 20 - 17C, mostly sunny.
Friday April 21 - 14C, a full sunshine.
Saturday April 22 - 19C, clouds and sun.
Sunday April 23 - 19C, mostly sunny.
Monday April 24 - 18C, sunshine.
Tuesday April 25 - 13C, partly sunny.
Wednesday April 26 - 11C, cloudy with thunderstorms.
Thursday April 27 - 11C, partly sunny.
Friday April 28 - 12C, afternoon showers.
Saturday April 29 - 11C, turning cloudy.
Sunday April 30 - 12C, rather cloudy.
The Met Office’s long-range forecast adds that temperatures will be generally “above average through the period, and locally very warm in the sunshine at times”.