What weather forecasters are predicting for Coronation bank holiday weekend in Northamptonshire

Will street and garden parties be rain-free and warm?

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

As the Coronation and the long bank holiday weekend approaches, many will be wondering if they need extra provisions to keep attendees dry and warm at street and garden parties.

Although, no doubt, most people will be keep their fingers crossed for warm weather and sunshine.

There is plenty going on across Northamptonshire over the weekend to mark the Coronation of the new King Charles III, but most of the events are outside, so weather will play a key part.

Will street parties and events be basked in sunshine or will attendees be dodging showers?
Here’s what weather forecasters are predicting for the three-day weekend in Northamptonshire

Northampton according to AccuWweather

Saturday May 6: 16C, variable cloudiness and a couple of showers.

Sunday May 7: 18C, variable cloudiness with a couple of showers; showers could impact the Coronation Big Lunch if held outside.

Monday May 8: 18C, mostly cloudy with a touch of rain in the afternoon.

Kettering according to AccuWeather

Saturday May 6: 15C, variable cloudiness and a couple of showers.

Sunday May 7: 18C, mostly cloudy with a couple of showers; showers could impact the Coronation Big Lunch if held outside.

Monday May 8: 18C, mostly cloudy; showers in the morning followed by a little rain in the afternoon.

For the rest of this week – Wednesday May 4 to Friday May 5 – temperatures are predicted to be between 15C and 17C. Wednesday and Thursday will see periods of clouds and sun. Friday is expected to be similar, but with a “couple of showers", according to AccuWeather.

