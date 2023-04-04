News you can trust since 1897
What forecasters predict the weather will be like in Northampton and Kettering over the Easter bank holiday

Sunglasses at the ready...

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read

The long bank holiday weekend is nearly upon is and the weather for Northampton and Kettering is looking good.

Met Office is predicting temperatures could reach as high as 15C over Easter (Friday April 7 to Monday April 10).

Temperatures lows are expected to be 4C and the forcecast looks clear and dry with sunny intervals.

The sun is set to shine over Northamptonshire for parts of the long Easter bank holiday.
The sun is set to shine over Northamptonshire for parts of the long Easter bank holiday.
Full four-day forecast for Northampton

Good Friday: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 13C, lows of 4C.

Easter Saturday: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 13C, lows of 5C.

Easter Sunday: Cloudy. Highs of 15C, lows of 8C.

Easter Monday: Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime. Highs of 15C, lows of 7C.

Full four-day forecast for Kettering

Good Friday: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 12C, lows of 3C.

Easter Saturday: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 13C, lows of 5C.

Easter Sunday: Cloudy. Highs of 15C, lows of 7C.

Easter Monday: Cloudy. Highs of 15C, lows of 7C.

