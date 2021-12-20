Weather experts still divided over chances of a white Christmas for Northamptonshire in 2021

Weather watches are hedging bets over chances of a white Christmas in Northamptonshire

Weather watchers are hedging their bets over chances of Northamptonshire seeing a White Christmas in 2021.

Some local meteorologists say computer models predict snow falling on the county by late afternoon on December 25.

Others are more watchful while the Met Office will only go as far as warning the holiday weather will be 'unsettled.'

The only thing they are all are sure of is it's going to be COLD.

Northamptonshire-based forecasters @NNweather tweeted on Sunday (December 19): "It's still too early to be certain but this evening’s GFS model run shows rain moving up from the south-west on Christmas Eve turning to snow in the county on Christmas Day lasting through Boxing Day.

"If this happens it will be a historic Christmas — in weather terms."

Bookmaker Coral has slashed its odds for a white Christmas across all the UK's major cities.

But the Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey insisted things are very finely balanced after more changeable weather moves in on Wednesday (December 22).

She said: "The boundary between the milder and colder air is forecast to sink south on Christmas Eve and through Christmas Day, introducing colder, clearer conditions for some.

"However exactly where this boundary gets to is hard to pin down at the moment, and is key as to where can expect any snow over Christmas.

"Currently the most likely regions to be in the colder air are Scotland, the far north of England and Northern Ireland. However, small changes in the positioning of this boundary will significantly change the outlook."