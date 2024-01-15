News you can trust since 1897
Temperatures set to drop as local forecaster predicts -6C in some rural areas of Northamptonshire

The forecaster says today feels like -4C
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT
A freezing spell is upon us as temperatures are predicted to drop to as low as -6C in some rural areas of Northamptonshire.

NN Weather – a Northamptonshire based weather forecaster – has posted on social media to say he expects to see a “sharp frost” tonight (January 15), with rural lows of -6C.

He also says that the weather will be “dry and mostly sunny today”, with a “bitterly cold” temperature of 1°C, but “feeling like -4°C”.

Tuesday (January 16) is expected to be dry with sunny spells, with a temperature of 3C.

Met Office adds that today in Northampton there will be highs of 2C and lows of -4C. Tuesday will see highs of 3C and lows of -2C. Wednesday (January 17) will see highs of 2C and lows of -4C. Thursday (January 18) will see highs of 3C and lows of -2C, before Friday (January 19), sees no below freezing temperatures predicted.

