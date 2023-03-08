Snow and ice yellow Met Office warning in place for the rest for the week for parts of Northamptonshire
More snow could be on its way
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice, issued by the Met Office, has been put in place for the rest of the week for some parts of Northamptonshire.
As the county sees a sprinkling of snow this morning (Wednesday March 8), the Met Office has issued an updated warning for snow and ice, which is in place for the whole county until 7am on Thursday (March 9).
The forecaster warns: “Spells of snow and icy patches may cause travel disruption during Wednesday into Thursday morning.”
A further yellow weather warning is also in place for northwestern parts of Northamptonshire until 2pm on Friday (March 10).
The Met Office says: “Heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption on Thursday and Friday.”
In Northampton and Kettering, heavy snow is predicted from 4pm today into Thursday morning. Spells of light snow are also predicted for Thursday and Friday.