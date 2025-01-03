Snow: Rare amber health alert and amber weather warning issued as 40cm of snow possible
A rare amber health alert has been issued as freezing temperatures sweep across the UK, increasing the likelihood of deaths.
The UK Health Security Agency implemented the alert across England as 2025 begins with a severe cold spell.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice covering nearly all of England, Wales and parts of Scotland from Saturday to Monday.
An amber warning for snow is in place for the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber from 9pm on January 4 to 23.59pm on January 5. The Met Office says much of the warning area can expect 3-7cm of snow. On ground above 300m, 40cm of snow is possible.
An amber warning for snow and ice covers the East Midlands, London and South East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber from 6pm on January 4 to 12pm on January 5.
Ice warnings are already in effect for Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of Wales, lasting through Friday and Saturday.
Deputy Chief Forecaster Dan Holley cautioned that an incoming Atlantic weather front could bring significant snow to parts of Wales, Northern England and the Midlands, with between five and thirty centimetres possible in some areas. Travel disruption is expected, especially on higher routes, and people are advised to check road and rail updates before travelling.
