Part of Northamptonshire included in 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for part of Northamptonshire.

Met Office has issued the warning for Daventry, Kettering, Corby and other parts of the county, from 3am on Thursday (February 8) to 3am on Friday (February 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather authority is warning of a period of snowfall, which could “bring some disruption”, as well as a small chance that power cuts could occur, and some travel delays.