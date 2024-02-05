News you can trust since 1897
Part of Northamptonshire included in 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow

Snow is expected to fall later this week
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:18 GMT
A 24-hour yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for part of Northamptonshire.

Met Office has issued the warning for Daventry, Kettering, Corby and other parts of the county, from 3am on Thursday (February 8) to 3am on Friday (February 9).

The weather authority is warning of a period of snowfall, which could “bring some disruption”, as well as a small chance that power cuts could occur, and some travel delays.

The warning is in place for most of the north of England, as well as the Midlands and north Wales.

