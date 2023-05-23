Northamptonshire set to bask in sunshine and temperatures of 20C plus over bank holiday weekend
The bank holiday weekend is set to be a warm one across Northamptonshire, according to weather forecasters.
From Friday (May 26) through to Monday (May 29), temperatures are set to be between 17C and 21C, with full sun on certain days and partial sun on others.
With plenty going on across the bank holiday weekend, the warmer weather could not have come at a better time.
Here’s what AccuWeather is predicting for the rest of the week and the bank holiday weekend
Northampton
Wednesday (May 24): 21C, partly sunny and pleasant
Thursday (May 25): 20C, partly sunny
Friday (May 26): 17C, periods of clouds and sun
Saturday (May 27): 19C, plenty of sunshine
Sunday (May 28): 21C, mostly cloudy
Monday (May 29): 20C, mostly cloudy
Local forecaster, NN Weather, added that “the rest of the week and the bank holiday weekend is looking dry with warm sunny spells”.
The Met Office is also predicting similar temperatures with sunshine and dry days for the rest of the week and the weekend.
