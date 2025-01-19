The five Northamptonshire postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All you need to know about cold weather payments - including the five Northamptonshire postcodes eligible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five Northamptonshire postcode areas are now eligible for a cold weather payment.

Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently entitled to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold weather payments: what are they?

The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).

Icy weather in the UK. | Paul Ellis /AFP via Getty Images

Cold weather payments: who is eligible?

People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.

Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?

Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold weather payments: Northamptonshire postcodes currently eligible

So far, the Northamptonshire postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:

NN14 Warkton, Northamptonshire

NN15 Kettering, Northamptonshire

NN16 Kettering, Northamptonshire

NN17 Corby, Northamptonshire

NN18 Corby, Northamptonshire