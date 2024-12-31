New Year's weather warning in place for Northamptonshire with winds of up to 60mph expected
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for “very strong winds” from 12.15am to 3pm on Wednesday January 1.
The warning covers, once again, covers all of the county. When the warning was initially issued it covered all of Northamptonshire, but it was then updated to only cover the south of the county. It has now been updated again, and the whole county is covered by the warning.
According to the weather authority, the winds could lead to some disruption, including a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations on public transport, a slight chance of some damage to buildings, a slight chance of power cuts and a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.
The Met Office is warning of gusts between 50 and 60mph on the bank holiday. According to the forecast, there is also between a 60 and 90 percent chance of rain from midnight to midday.
There is also a warning for snow in northern parts of England on New Year’s Day.
