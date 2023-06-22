News you can trust since 1897
More thunderstorms and heavy rain expected across Northamptonshire as Met Office issues warning

Drivers warned of poor conditions and commuters warned of possible train delays
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read

Another weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms and torrential rain are expected to hit Northamptonshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which is in place between 1pm and 8pm today (Thursday June 22).

The weather authority says “heavy showers and thunderstorms” and likely to cause “some flooding and disruption in a few places”.

Thunder is expected across Northamptonshire on Thursday June 22.Thunder is expected across Northamptonshire on Thursday June 22.
Thunder is expected across Northamptonshire on Thursday June 22.
It also warns that driving conditions will be affected by spray, there is a chance of flooding to some homes, train delays are likely and there could be damage to a “few buildings or structures from lightning strikes”.

In Northampton, temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 25C and there is between a 30 and 50 percent chance of thunder and lightning between 3pm and 5pm.

In Kettering, temperatures are set to reach 24C and there is a 50 percent chance of thunder and lightning between 2pm and 3pm.

