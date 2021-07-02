Met Office weather warning ahead of stormy weekend for Northamptonshire

Forecasters are warning of thunder and lightning over the county on Saturday

Forecasters are warning of a thundery start to the weekend with heavy rain to follow in Northamptonshire.

Met Office experts issued a yellow warning for storms heading up from the south from 6am until midnight Saturday (July 3) with the threat of disruption and difficult driving conditions.

Local weather-watchers @NNweather are also warning of the potential for gales hitting the county on Tuesday (July 6).

A Met Office spokesman said: "An area of heavy rain and some thunderstorms is expected to develop on Saturday morning over southern England and then move north-eastwards before clearing into the North Sea during Saturday afternoon.

"Many places will see a short period of heavy rain whilst some may see a more prolonged period of rain along with some intense bursts, with lightning and hail.

"Under the heavier rain some sites could see 30-40mm of rain falling in a few hours.

"Once this clears, further heavy showers are expected to break out — although these will be more hit-and-miss with many sites staying dry following early rain. Where they do occur, there is a chance of 30-35 mm rain falling in an hour, again accompanied by lightning and hail."