Met Office weather warning ahead of stormy weekend for Northamptonshire
Yellow alert in force from 6am Saturday (July 3) with thunder and heavy rain
Forecasters are warning of a thundery start to the weekend with heavy rain to follow in Northamptonshire.
Met Office experts issued a yellow warning for storms heading up from the south from 6am until midnight Saturday (July 3) with the threat of disruption and difficult driving conditions.
Local weather-watchers @NNweather are also warning of the potential for gales hitting the county on Tuesday (July 6).
A Met Office spokesman said: "An area of heavy rain and some thunderstorms is expected to develop on Saturday morning over southern England and then move north-eastwards before clearing into the North Sea during Saturday afternoon.
"Many places will see a short period of heavy rain whilst some may see a more prolonged period of rain along with some intense bursts, with lightning and hail.
"Under the heavier rain some sites could see 30-40mm of rain falling in a few hours.
"Once this clears, further heavy showers are expected to break out — although these will be more hit-and-miss with many sites staying dry following early rain. Where they do occur, there is a chance of 30-35 mm rain falling in an hour, again accompanied by lightning and hail."
There is more bad news for hay fever sufferers with pollen levels expected to be VERY HIGH today and tomorrow.