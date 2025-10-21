Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as weather warnings are issued for Northamptonshire.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for Northamptonshire this week.

A yellow rain warning will be in place for Northamptonshire from 00:00 to 21:00 on Thursday October 23. A yellow wind warning will be in place for parts of Northamptonshire, not including Daventry and Brackley, from 09:00 to 23:59 on Thursday October 23.

Met Office yellow rain warning

The rain warning reads: “Risk of heavy rain for southern and eastern parts of Britain.

“Spray and flooding on roads leading to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents, making journey times longer. Public transport affected in places with some journey times taking longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

“A complex area of low pressure over the mid-Atlantic early this week is expected to move towards the UK whilst deepening, but confidence in the details of its track and intensity as it crosses the UK remains fairly low.

“Despite these uncertainties, there is at least a medium likelihood that an extensive, and in places heavy swathe of rain will move into southwestern Britain during Wednesday evening and spread quickly northeast, with totals by early Thursday morning of widely 20-30mm, and for some places 30-50mm. There is a small chance a few places could exceed this, most likely over North Devon and Cornwall and more generally in the east of the highlighted area.

“In association with the rain, conditions are expected to turn windy with a chance of gales, initially along southern and eastern coasts, but more widely across southern Britain during Thursday daytime.”

A Met Office map shows where rain and wind warnings will be in place for Northamptonshire on Thursday October 23. | Met Office

Met Office yellow wind warning

The wind warning reads: “Strong winds may cause travel disruption and some damage across eastern England during Thursday.

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

“A deepening area of low pressure is expected to cross southeast Britain on Thursday, clearing into the North Sea by Thursday evening. Winds will pick up in association with the low, and as it clears from the east coast, very strong northwesterly winds are likely to develop. Gusts of wind of 45-55 mph can be expected widely, with 65 mph possible near coasts. There is a smaller chance, should the low be deeper, that wind gusts of 65-75 mph may develop for a time very locally, this most likely late morning and into the afternoon.”

East Midlands Met Office weather forecast

Wednesday October 22

Early fog perhaps slow to clear. A fine day follows, with sunny intervals and variable cloud, although high cloud will thicken from the southwest through afternoon. Rain following after dark. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Thursday October 23 to Saturday October 25

Unsettled, with any heavy rain Thursday and early Friday, clearing to occasional showers later. Perhaps sunnier Saturday, especially inland. Winds also strengthening. Turning colder by Saturday.