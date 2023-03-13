Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind across Northamptonshire

A yellow weather warning is in place across Northamptonshire as strong winds take hold of the county.

The Met Office has issued the warning, which is in place from 10am until 6pm today (Monday March 13) and covers the whole of the county, as well as most of the south of the country.

The warning says: “Strong and gusty southwesterly winds may lead to some disruption, particularly for prone high-sided vehicles.”

The warning in place across Northamptonshire.

The Met Office also warns of possible delays to train and bus services, as well the potential for short term loss of power.

Northampton and Kettering are predicted to see highs of 14C and lows of 2C today, with rain forecast for this evening.

