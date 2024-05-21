Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain across Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office – and it covers most of Northamptonshire.

The warning is in place from 12.15am on Wednesday (May 22) to 6am on Thursday (May 23) and also covers most of the Midlands, the north of England and the north of Wales.

Met Office says the heavy rain “may cause some flooding and disruption to travel”.

The weather authority also warns of possibility of flooded roads, spray and flooding, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. People are also warned about the possibility of homes and businesses flooding, which could cause damage to some buildings, as well as delays or cancellations to train and bus services.