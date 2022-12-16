A yellow weather warning for ice, which covers all of Northamptonshire, has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning is in place for Sunday morning (December 18) 3am to 11am and warns of “a period of rain and snow mixed falling on frozen surfaces will lead to icy conditions”. The Met Office also warns that the weather could cause disruption to travel.

Although the temperature is expected to be milder at around 7C on Sunday afternoon, the lead up to the weather warning will see temperatures below freezing. Rain is also forecast for Sunday, hence the ice warning.

The weather warning comes after NN Weather reported the coldest morning on Thursday (December 15) for 12 years, with some areas of the county reaching -12C, followed by another night of -10C in rural areas of the county and -8C in towns.