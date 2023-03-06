Met Office issues yellow ice and snow warning for Northamptonshire as March chill begins

A yellow weather warning has been issued across Northamptonshire as the Met Office predicts snow and ice.

The warning is in place from 9pm today (Monday March 6) until 10am tomorrow (Tuesday March 7), as the Met Office warns of “ice and some snow leading to difficult travel conditions in places”.

The forecaster predicts: “Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

Snow could be on its way to Northamptonshire.

In Northampton, lows of 1C are expected on Monday, -3C on Tuesday and -1C on Wednesday (March 8). In Kettering, Tuesday could reach -4C.