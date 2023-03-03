Met Office issues yellow cold weather alert across Northamptonshire as temperatures set to drop below freezing
“At least a 60 percent chance” of icy conditions, cold weather or heavy snow
A yellow general cold weather alert has been issued by the Met Office as temperatures are set to drop below freezing in Northamptonshire.
The Met Office has put the alert in place across England from March 2 to Wednesday March 8 as there is “at least a 60 percent probability of severe cold weather, icy conditions, heavy snow”.
The alert says: “This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.
“There is the potential for some wintry hazards from frequent snow showers or prolonged spells of snow in places.”
For both Northampton and Kettering, the weather forecaster is predicting lows of -1c on Tuesday (March 7) and -2C on Wednesday (March 8).
Long range Met Office forecasts also predict a higher probability of snow between March 14 and March 28. March marks five years from heavy snow during the ‘Beast from the East’.