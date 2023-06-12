Met Office issues another yellow weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Northamptonshire today

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Northamptonshire.

In place from midday until 9pm today (Monday June 12), the warning covers most of Wales, the Midlands and some of the north west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest warning comes after two were in place over the weekend, as parts of the county saw thunder, lightening and rain on Sunday (June 11).

Another storm warning has been issued for the whole of Northamptonshire.

Today’s warning says “thunderstorms and torrential downpours may bring disruption to parts of England and Wales during Monday”.

The Met Office warns that there could be some flooding, driving conditions might become challenging, powercuts might occur and there could be delays on public transport.

In Northampton, temperature highs are expected to be 27C today, with lows on 15C. In Kettering, highs are set to be 27C with lows of 14C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad