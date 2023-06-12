News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Met Office issues another yellow weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Northamptonshire today

Third thunderstorm warning in three days
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:02 BST

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Northamptonshire.

In place from midday until 9pm today (Monday June 12), the warning covers most of Wales, the Midlands and some of the north west.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest warning comes after two were in place over the weekend, as parts of the county saw thunder, lightening and rain on Sunday (June 11).

Another storm warning has been issued for the whole of Northamptonshire.Another storm warning has been issued for the whole of Northamptonshire.
Another storm warning has been issued for the whole of Northamptonshire.
Most Popular

Today’s warning says “thunderstorms and torrential downpours may bring disruption to parts of England and Wales during Monday”.

The Met Office warns that there could be some flooding, driving conditions might become challenging, powercuts might occur and there could be delays on public transport.

In Northampton, temperature highs are expected to be 27C today, with lows on 15C. In Kettering, highs are set to be 27C with lows of 14C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A new heat-health warning issued by the Government and the Met Office was also in place over the weekend as temperatures reached 30C in places.