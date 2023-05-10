Met Office issue another severe weather warning for thunderstorms across Northamptonshire today

Thunderstorms have been forecast across Northamptonshire today (Wednesday), according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning which is expected to reamin in place from 1pm until 8pm, warning of widespread thunderstorms across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A severe weather warning was also issued yesterday (Tuesday) which resulted in thunderstorms and flash floods across Northamptonshire.

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across much of the country

The warning is a ‘yellow’ one, which means it’s the lowest grades of all the weather warnings.