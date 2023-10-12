Met Office heavy rain warning extended to include whole of Northamptonshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A weather warning for heavy rain has been extended to include all of Northamptonshire.
The Met Office warning was initially issued earlier this week, but today (Thursday October 12) it has been updated to include more of the county and country.The yellow warning is in place from 9pm today to 8pm on Friday October 13 and also warns of strong winds up to 50mph.
The Met Office warning says: “Heavy rain and strong winds may cause some disruption to travel during Friday.”
The weather authority goes on to warn of the potential for spray and flooding on roads “probably making journey times longer”. It also says “flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely” and “bus and train services will probably affected with journey times taking longer”.
Friday forecast
Northampton: Rain, between 10 percent and more than 95 percent chance of rain for most of the day. Highs of 20C and lows of 7C.
Kettering: Rain, between 10 percent and more than 95 percent chance of rain for most of the day. Highs of 19C and lows of 7C.
Daventry: Rain, between 10 percent and 90 percent chance of rain for most of the day. Highs of 19C and lows of 7C.
For all three towns, the weekend is looking much drier with sunny days and highs of 11C and lows of 2C.