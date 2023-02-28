Snow has been hitting the national headlines for a number of weeks, with suggestions of a bout of March snow and another ‘Beast from the East’.

But is it likely to snow in Northamptonshire in March 2023?

According to long range Met Office forecasts for the county, there is a chance of a sprinkling, as well as rain, colder than usual temperatures and wind.

Abington Park in the snow in 2021. Photo: Levi Jackson.

Long range forecasts come with a ‘low confidence’ warning, but here is what the Met Office is predicting for March.

Referring to the period of March 4 to March 13, the Met Office says: “Perhaps bringing wintry showers, with a low probability that these snow showers may become more widespread.

“Later in the period there is an increasing chance of it turning more unsettled, possibly bringing snow at times. Temperatures likely to be generally below average.”

For the later part of the month - March 14 to March 28 - the forecaster predicts a higher probability of snow.

The Met Office website adds: “Spells of rain are more likely than of late, especially at first, with a chance of snow in some areas. Some wintry episodes may be disruptive due to the potential combination of snow and strong winds.”

Local forecaster NN Weather is also predicting an extremely cold day this coming weekend and the possibility of snow later in the month.

NN Weather tweeted: “Five years ago there were early signs that following a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event a Beast from the East might arrive. By the end of February 2018 there were severe daytime windchill temperatures, ice days and snowdrifts in the county.”The local forecaster continued to say a SSW is likely to take place.

He added: “A hint that notable colder conditions may arrive early March.

“Unlikely to verify but the latest GFS suggests a daytime windchill of -14°C on the 5th of March.

“A response in the models as a result of the SSW is taking place but it’s still too early to be confident.”

