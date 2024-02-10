Hundreds of residents evacuated from Billing Aquadrome for second time this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of residents have once again been evacuated from Billing Aquadrome.

Following torrential rain this week, a flood alert was put in place by the Environment Agency. This was then escalated to a flood warning on Friday evening (February 9), covering the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome, affecting the holiday park, Riverside Business Park and Crow Lane Industrial Estate.

At around midnight, management at the holiday park posted on social media to say people in areas of the park should prepare to evacuate. A message followed around an hour later to confirm that the park was in “full evacuation”. Residents also reported hearing the flood siren.

The River Nene is overflowing its banks. Photo: NN Weather.

A message posted on the Billing Aquadrome Facebook page at around 1am said: “Message from management: The park is now in full evacuation.

“Please ensure you take all the belongings you need including medication, pets and clothes.

“We are unsure when you will next be allowed on park so please take everything you need.

“Thank you for your understanding!”

On Friday morning, NN Weather reported that the River Nene was overflowing its bank near the holiday park and that Northampton Washlands were filling up. With further rain since, the situation has only worsened.

With that came an escalated update from the Environment Agency.

The flood warning issued on Friday evening says: “Heavy rain has fallen in the Nene catchment. This is causing the River Nene to rise and is forecast to continue to rise through this evening, Friday February 9 and into the early hours of the morning on Saturday February 10.

"Low lying areas near to the river are already flooded and we now expect properties at Billing Aquadrome to be affected, from this evening onwards.

"Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water.

"Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.”

The Environment Agency says it will be closely monitoring the situation and the warning will be updated no later than 5pm today.