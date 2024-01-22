Further 27 hour weather warning for wind issued for most of Northamptonshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A further weather warning for wind has been issued for most of Northamptonshire.
Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from midday Tuesday (January 23) to 3pm Wednesday (January 24), as Storm Jocelyn hits the UK.
This comes shortly after Storm Isha, which saw a weather warning in place for all of Northamptonshire overnight from Sunday (January 21) to Monday (January 22). The county saw winds of up to 60mph last night, according to NN Weather.
The latest warning covers Northampton, Daventry, Kettering, Corby, Towcester and surrounding areas. However, some of the east and south of the county are not included in the highlighted area.
The warning says “a spell of strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn is expected to affect the area leading to some localised disruption”. The weather authority also warns of some disruption to public transport and issues on the roads.
NN Weather expects winds to reach 45 – 55mph.