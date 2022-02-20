Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning in Northamptonshire as high winds move across country

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place until 1pm tomorrow in Northamptonshire and elsewhere in the country.

The warning says: "Further periods of very strong winds on Sunday and Monday, with possible disruption."

And it says the public should expect:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office warning

* Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, along with trees/branches being brought down

* Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

* Some roads and bridges may close

* Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

* Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "With #StormFranklin bringing more rain and strong winds overnight and into tomorrow, please continue to take care and heed weather warnings if you do need to travel."