Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning in Northamptonshire as high winds move across country
Commuters urged to take care with winds of up to 60mph predicted
The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place until 1pm tomorrow in Northamptonshire and elsewhere in the country.
The warning says: "Further periods of very strong winds on Sunday and Monday, with possible disruption."
And it says the public should expect:
* Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, along with trees/branches being brought down
* Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
* Some roads and bridges may close
* Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
* Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "With #StormFranklin bringing more rain and strong winds overnight and into tomorrow, please continue to take care and heed weather warnings if you do need to travel."
Northamptonshire Weather said on Twitter: "Showers tomorrow morning followed by a mostly dry afternoon with bright spells. Windy with gusts 50-60mph due to #StormFranklin. 10°C.