Flood warning at for River Nene at Billing Aquadrome escalated to 'severe' and 'danger to life'

The Environment Agency is telling people in the affected area to “act now”

A flood alert in place around at a Northampton holiday park has been escalated to “severe” with a “danger to life” warning.

This morning (Wednesday January 3), the Environment Agency's flood warning for the River Nene close to Billing Aquadrome has been updated, after being in place since New Year’s Day (January 1).

The warning covers the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks including the Riverside Business Park and Crow Lane Industrial Estate and tells people in the area to “act now” and “please evacuate the area”.

Posted on the Environment Agency’s website, the warning says: “This is a severe flood warning for the Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks. This warning has been issued due to deep and fast flowing water and a rapid onset of flooding. This means there is danger to life and you must act now.

"Call 999 if in immediate danger, follow advice from emergency services, keep yourself and your family safe. Severe flooding is expected imminently.

"Water levels are continuing to rise on the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks, the water may be deep and fast flowing.

"Please evacuate the area.”

What Billing looked like on Tuesday (January 2) evening. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Residents at Billing Aquadrome were told to evacuate on Tuesday and Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park was closed, as well. Flood sirens at Billing sounded yesterday afternoon.

The flood gates were also opened to allow water into the washlands, which are now reportedly full, according to local weather forecaster, NN Weather.

Met Office weather warnings for wind and heavy rain were in place across the county until 9pm on Tuesday. However no additions have been made to those warnings, so there are currently none in place for Northamptonshire. NN Weather has predicted higher pressure in the next couple of days, which should mean “drier and brighter conditions will develop”.

However, as flooding is apparent local authorities are warning people to not drive or walk through flood water because “as 30cm of standing water is enough to sweep you off your feet”.

River Nene levels on the morning of Wednesday January 3. Photo: NN Weather.

