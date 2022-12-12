Drivers warned of black ice in Northamptonshire following snow and cold weather

Drivers in Northamptonshire are being warned about potential black ice following a sprinkling of snow overnight.

Although the county has not been hit as hard as other parts of the country, many Northamptonshire residents did wake up to a dusting of snow this morning (December 12).

Roads and traffic across the county are coping well, and much to the disappointment of some excited children, there have been no reports of school closures.

However, local weather forecasters - NN Weather - suggests reports of possible black ice.

The forceasters tweeted: “Reports of patchy light rain/drizzle falling onto frozen surfaces causing black ice in parts of the county this morning. Extra caution required.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning that covers the south of the county, including Brackley and Towcester. The warning is in place until 11am Tuesday (December 13) and warns of “lying snow and icy patches leading to difficult travel conditions during Monday and into Tuesday”.