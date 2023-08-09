Day of sunshine set to hit Northamptonshire as temperatures due to hit 26C

After weeks of pretty much back-to-back rain and miserable weather, there is finally some better weather on the way.

Thursday (August 10), is set to see temperatures rise to 26C in Northampton and Kettering, and 25C in Daventry.

For many parents, this could feel like the first time in the 2023 school summer holidays that they can finally let their children enjoy the great outdoors without fear of getting soaked at any moment. So tomorrow could be the day to pack up a picnic and spend a day at the park, or finally go to that outdoor attraction you have been holding off visiting.

The sun is set to shine over Northamptonshire on Thursday (August 10).

Full forecast for tomorrow in Northamptonshire, according to the Met Office:

Northampton: Full sun from 8am to 1pm, with less than five percent chance of rain. Sunny intervals from 2pm to 3pm, cloudy from 4pm to 5pm, sunny intervals from 6pm to 7pm and full sun at 8pm. Highs of 26C, lows of 16C.

Kettering: Full sun at 9am and between 11am and 2pm, with less than five percent chance of rain. Sunny intervals at 10am, 3pm and 6pm. Cloudy from 4pm to 5pm. Full sun from 7pm to 8pm, with less than five percent chance of rain. Highs of 26C, lows of 15C.