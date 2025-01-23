Another weather warning issued across Northamptonshire - this time for rain over the weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another weather warning has been issued across Northamptonshire – this time for rain over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the county, London, most of Wales and the south of England.

In place from 8am Sunday (January 26) until 6am Monday (January 27), residents are warned of “spells of heavy rain, which may lead to local flooding”.

The weather authority says it is likely that between 10 and 20mm of rain will fall over the warning period.

Northamptonshire is covered by a weather warning for rain on Sunday (January 26) and into Monday (January 27).

This warning comes as the second one for the county this week. Northamptonshire is also covered by a warning for wind, which is in place for the whole country for all of Friday (February 24). The Met Office is warning of gusts up to 50 to 60mph.

From today, there are five consecutive days of warnings in various locations across the UK, including two, rare, ‘danger to life’, red, warnings for wind tomorrow in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.