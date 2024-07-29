24-hour yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued across Northamptonshire
Met Office has today (Monday July 29) issued the warning for Thursday (August 1) for most of England.
The warning is in place from 12am to 11.59pm on Thursday as heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout the day.
The Met Office warns that the weather could lead to some disruption, including difficult driving conditions, road closures, public transport delays, potential flooding and more.
The warning says: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
The forecast for the county is 29C today, 30C on Tuesday and Wednesday, 27C on Thursday and 26C on Friday.
