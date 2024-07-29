24-hour yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued across Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 24-hour yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for later this week, across Northamptonshire.

Met Office has today (Monday July 29) issued the warning for Thursday (August 1) for most of England.

The warning is in place from 12am to 11.59pm on Thursday as heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office warns that the weather could lead to some disruption, including difficult driving conditions, road closures, public transport delays, potential flooding and more.

A thunderstorm is due to hit Northamptonshire on Thursday (August 1).

The warning says: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”