18-hour yellow weather warning for rain covering all of Northamptonshire issued by Met Office
The warning is in place from 3pm on Monday (July 15) until 9am on Tuesday (July 16).
The weather authority warns of “heavy rain”, which could lead to “localised flooding”.
A statement on the Met Office website said: “There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”
All of Northamptonshire is covered by the warning.
The forecast in Northampton from 2pm today until 2pm tomorrow there is a between a 30 to 90 percent chance of rain, with the highest percentages between 6pm and 11pm.
