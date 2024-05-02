12-hour thunderstorm warning across Northamptonshire as temperatures top 17C
The Met Office has issued a 12-hour warning for thunderstorms across the county today (Thursday).
The ‘yellow’ weather warning will kick in at midday and is set to end just before midnight, covering the whole of Northamptonshire.
The highest chance of rain, according to forecasters, is between 6 and 8pm this evening when the likelihood raises from 10 to 30 and then 50 per cent.
Temperatures are set to top at around 17C by 3pm with lows of 11C this evening.
Forecasters have placed the weather warning from Wales across to the east coast, up to Stoke on Trent in the north and Oxford in the south.
People are reminded to be aware of potential travel disruption and flooding.
