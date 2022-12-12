News you can trust since 1897
Warning over frozen lakes and ponds after fire service spots people testing ice on Abington Park lake in Northampton...just day after tragic death of three boys in Birmingham

The warning comes after three boys died at a frozen lake near Birmingham

By Carly Odell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 3:42pm
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service issued a warning about the dangers of frozen lakes and ponds, like this one in Abington Park.
An urgent warning has been issued by Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service about the dangers of frozen lakes and ponds.

In the aftermath of a tragedy whereby three young boys have died at a frozen lake in the Midlands, the fire service posted a picture of lake at Abington Park, which is currently frozen.

The fire service tweeted: “It may look pretty but we can't stress enough - never go onto frozen lakes, ponds, canals or reservoirs and stay away from edges to avoid accidentally slipping in. Even while taking these photos we observed people testing the ice.”

The fire service also directed to the RLSS’ winter water safety information page.

The warning comes as three young boys – aged eight, 10 and 11 - died after falling into a frozen lake in Solihull near Birmingham. The incident happened on Sunday (December 11). A fourth boy remains in critical condition.

NorthamptonBirmingham