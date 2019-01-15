Warning after seven break-ins in one day in Corby and Kettering

Police officers in Corby and Kettering are warning the public about a recent spate of daytime burglaries in both towns.

Last Friday (January 11), seven houses were hit by burglars with five in Corby – Cecil Drive, Seaton Crescent, Ennerdale road, Willowbrook Road and Shire Road, and two in Kettering – Dickens Drive and Tresham Street.

In all seven cases, the offenders gained entry into the property by smashing the back window.

PC Paul Franks said: “I would be very interested to hear from anyone who has any information about these burglaries or who witnessed anything suspicious in the areas during the daytime last Friday.

“I would also encourage people to take a look at our crime prevention tips to give your home the best chance of not being burgled.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.