The Waendel Walkers have presented £250 to Read Easy Wellingborough.

For many years the Waendel Walkers has made a donation to small, local charities on behalf of their members.

This year Read Easy Wellingborough was their chosen charity.

Peter Rickwood presents a cheque to Alison Percival

Chairman of the Waendel Walkers Club, Pete Rickwood, made the presentation to Alison Percival, team leader of Read Easy Wellingborough, at one of the club's regular Wednesday evening walks.

Alison said: “We are very grateful to the Waendel Walkers.

"This donation makes a big difference to a small charity and will fund another five reader and coach pairs.”

Not being able to read can affect people in many ways, including reading food labels, warning signs, timetables, choosing a greetings card and filling in forms.

Read Easy offers free, confidential, one-to-one help with reading to any adult who asks for help.

The co-ordinator introduces them to a volunteer coach, and they meet for two half-hour sessions a week, usually in a local library.

Learning is at their own pace and follows a set format using Turning Pages from The Shannon Trust.

Readers can start at any age, as long as they are over 18, and currently range from 20 to 70.

Everyone gains confidence, including the coach - there is a great feeling of achievement and pride when a reader completes a manual and moves on to the next one.

The Wellingborough group covers the local area – Rushden, Raunds, Earls Barton and Irthlingborough – and there are also groups in Northampton and Corby locally.

The parent charity, Read Easy UK, has groups throughout England and more information can be found on the national group’s website – readeasy.org.uk.

Read Easy Wellingborough welcomes interest from anyone who would like to be a coach, join the management team or who would like help with reading.

