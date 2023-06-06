VPZ joins forces with WasteCare to launch innovative public vape recycling service in Kettering

VPZ, the UK’s largest vaping retailer, has teamed up with waste management provider, WasteCare, to launch a recycling service for vapes and e-cigarettes in Kettering.

Vapes contain lithium batteries and plastic and when littered they can cause harm to the local environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service is now live in the whole VPZ’s network of more than 150 stores throughout the UK, including Kettering.

Doug Mutter, VPZ director, showcasing the new vape recycling bins

The service is open to all vapers, as anyone can visit a store and dispose safely of their vaping devices or e-cigarettes.

All recycling processes will be handled by WasteCare which will be responsible for safely collecting, treating, and recovering disposable vapes and reusable hardware devices from within its plant in Elland, West Yorkshire.

VPZ is the UK’s largest vaping specialist with more than 150 stores throughout the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh-based retailer and manufacturer has already helped more than 700,000 smokers in the UK quit since it was established in 2012.

Director Doug Mutter believes the innovative recycling service will help clean up local environments throughout the country while educating vapers on being responsible and using more sustainable vaping products.

He said: “We are excited to be launching this ground-breaking service with WasteCare to respond to an emerging environmental issue.

“Any form of littering is unacceptable however the proliferation of disposable vape use has led to single-use devices being discarded in local environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our partnership with WasteCare responds to this challenge head on and vapers can come into our network of over 150 stores throughout the country, including Kettering, to recycle their vape devices, both disposable and reusable, in a safe and responsible way.

“Our service will also help us engage with adult smokers and vapers to educate them on the sustainable and environmental benefits of using reusable products.”

The WasteCare Group was established in 1980.

Employing more than 500 personnel across 17 regional service centres, the company is the UK’s largest independent recycling company specialising in recovering value from hazardous and challenging waste streams.

Peter Hunt, managing director of Wastecare, said: “With the growing demand for vapes and e-cigarettes, we are delighted that VPZ is leading the way in providing a safe and environmentally sound way to tackle what is becoming a major challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WasteCare is the UK’s only permitted recycler of portable batteries.

"Every vape contains a lithium battery and our plant is designed to safely recover the precious material from the vaping device, as well as the metal and plastic components in it.”

VPZ continues to call on both the UK and Scottish Governments to introduce tighter controls and licensing for selling vaping products.

Mr Mutter said: “At the moment we have a challenge in the industry where many imported, unregulated, disposable vaping products are readily available from local convenience stores, supermarkets and several other general retailers with no age verification checks or control in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an emerging problem that threatens the huge progress of vaping in transforming the health of the nation and helping the country meet its smoke-free targets.

“We are urging the UK Government to act now and follow best practices from countries like New Zealand, where flavoured products can only be sold from specialist licensed vaping stores.