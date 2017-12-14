Volunteers needed to help make a difference in Rushden community

A community group is appealing for volunteers of all ages to join its ranks.

The Rushden West Community Association is looking to recruit new members to help with its work in the Pemberton area of the town.

Projects the group are currently working on include new play equipment in Rose Avenue Park working alongside Rushden Town Council and the organisation of activities for residents and children.

Association chairman Beverley Stevens said: “It is an exciting time for the Pemberton area but we need more help from people with ideas.

“We are in a strong position but cannot do it alone.

“We would like to hear from all ages, who could spare some time volunteering to help raise the profile of the association.

“Young people over 16 years of age would be particularly welcome and their input might help them with community projects at school.”

The group’s annual meeting will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, December 19, at the Pemberton Centre in Rushden.

Everyone is welcome to go along to hear of the events that have taken place this year and to learn about what they have planned for 2018.

Anyone wanting more information about the group can search for @Rushdenwestcommunityassociation on Facebook or contact the association chairman on 07501 610564.