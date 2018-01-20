Volunteers always welcome at rescue and re-homing service covering Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden

New volunteers are always welcome at this rescue and re-homing service.

Lainy’s Rescue was set up more than six years ago by Lainy Gordon Meechan, who wanted to help pets in need.

Sadly Lainy died suddenly in 2015, but the rescue has continued in her memory.

The animal rescue and re-homing service covers the Kettering, Corby, Rushden and Wellingborough areas as well as the surrounding villages, helping dogs, cat, rabbits, guinea pigs and some reptiles.

While it is a foster-based rescue, it has the use of kennel facilities if required.

This allows animals to be assessed carefully within home surroundings with their foster families, prior to re-homing.

Families are then matched with individual animal personalities and requirements.

Fosterers are provided with food, bedding, toys, treats, collars and vaccinations, microchipping, neutering, worming and flea treatment and all veterinary care is provided by Lainy’s.

Lainy’s Rescue relies totally on donations from supporters, adoption fees and fundraising from pack walks, fetes, fun days and collections.

And it works closely with other agencies including Country Kennels, dog behaviourist ‘How My Dog’ and local rescues, sharing resources where they can.

A spokesman for Lainy’s Rescue said: “Our rescue is run entirely by a team of volunteers who offer their time, knowledge and experience to help animals in our care.

“Lainy’s Rescue remains a small but strong rescue and re-homing service with firm roots in Northamptonshire.

“We are always looking for people to foster dogs and other animals for us.

“If you think you could help, then please contact Lainy’s on 07437 575479.”

There are various ways people can get involved with Lainy’s Rescue, including becoming a foster carer or adopting one of the animals.

Donations of money are always welcome, as well as bedding and food for the animals.

Another way to help is with transport, either taking an animal between foster homes or to see the vet.

For more information search for Lainy’s Rescue on Facebook or click here