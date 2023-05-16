Shared e-scooter company Voi has unveiled dates for safety events aimed at helping riders in Northampton to ride e-scooters safely.

The company has arranged a number of online safety webinars and in person events from May 20 onwards.

The in-person safety events are free of charge and will take place at 9.30am on Saturday 20 May and Saturday 1 July at Car park 2, University of Northampton Waterside campus.

People taking part in the in-person sessions can learn more about Voi e-scooters, ask questions and develop their riding skills in a safe traffic-free environment.

Participants get a day pass worth £10, so they can ride for free throughout the session, and an extra 15 minutes of free riding time to practice riding safely afterwards. They also get a free helmet, worth £35.

To book a place at a Safe Riding Skills Event or Webinar, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/uk-forthcoming-events-200259

Jack Samler, Voi general manager UK, Ireland and France, said: “Safety is our top priority. I’d recommend anyone who rides or wants to ride our e-scooters or e-bikes to take part in one of our safety events.

“Everyone who signs up to Voi has to complete a short in app safety briefing before they can start their first ride. We also have online training on our website and send out safety tips to our riders regularly.

“Using an e-scooter or e-bike is a great way to get around without causing congestion or pollution. They’re easy-to-use, affordable, reliable and sustainable.”

The hour-long webinars cover all aspects of safely riding a Voi e-scooter or e-bike, from wearing a helmet, to the correct position in the road and how to park without causing an obstruction for pedestrians.

Webinars have been scheduled for Tuesday 16 May at 5.30pm and 6.45pm, Thursday 8 June at 12pm and 1.15pm, Wednesday 19 July at 5.30pm and 6.45pm, Tuesday 1 August at 12pm and 1.15pm, Tuesday 12 September at 5.30pm and 6.45pm, Thursday 19 October at 12pm and 1.15pm, Tuesday 14 November at 5.30pm and 6.45pm and Thursday 7 December at 12pm and 1.15pm.

Anyone completing a safety webinar will receive 30 free minutes for use on either a Voi e-scooter or e-bike.

Cllr Phil Larratt said: “The safety events provide an ideal opportunity for people to find out more about the Voi e-scooter scheme, how to participate safely, how they can do their bit for the environment by travelling sustainably and how to park without causing an obstruction for pedestrians.

"I would encourage anyone interested to find out more or head along on 20 May.”

The safety webinars and events are run by the UK’s leading road safety education and training company, TTC, which has more than 29 years of experience, educating more than 500,000 road users every year.

Louise Elstone, Vulnerable Road User Training Programme Manager at TTC, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Voi again in 2023 to deliver safe riding skills events.

“Our in-person e-scooter safe riding skills events create a safe off-road space in which riders can try e-scooters for the first time.

"Our monthly one-hour webinars are designed to give an overview of how to get started and what to expect on your first Voi ride.