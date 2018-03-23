Vital Corby bus service will not end, says Stagecoach

A bus service used by many in Corby will continue to run, despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

Messages claiming the X1 service which serves Occupation Road and Stephenson Way would end in May have been circulated on social media.

This afternoon (Friday), Stagecoach Midlands managing director Steve Burd said this was not true.

He said: “I would confirm that service X1 will continue to serve Occupation Road and Stephenson Way every 30 minutes after the proposed out-stationing of Corby in late May.”