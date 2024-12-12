Vistry becomes first trail sponsor at Northampton Bike Park

Community mountain biking facility Northampton Bike Park has received support from Vistry Group, Britain’s biggest housebuilder, which has become the park’s first trail sponsor.

The urban bike park, on Eagle Drive, was opened in September 2022 on the site of a former nine-hole golf course. It offers mountain bikers of all ages and skill levels a range of trails of varied difficulty.

Vistry South Central Midlands is building new homes in the area under the company’s Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands, at Western Gate and Collingtree Park, while Vistry South East Midlands has further new homes planned in Rushden, West Hunsbury, Duston, and Hardingstone, under the Countryside Homes brand. The two regions have sponsored the park’s Red Trail with a £1,000 donation.

Northampton Bike Park is operated on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council by local charity Northamptonshire Sport alongside a team of volunteers.

Strategic director for operations at Northamptonshire Sport, Martin Barnwell, said: “The sponsorship by Vistry – which is the first trail sponsorship we’ve secured at Northampton Bike Park – will be crucial in helping us maintain the mountain bike trails and the 14 acres of the park’s ecological habitat, and ensure the park remains a safe, fun, and exciting place for everyone.

“Sponsorships like these are vital for Northamptonshire Sport and Northampton Bike Park because they enable us to continue offering high-quality facilities and activities to the local community. We are delighted to have secured this first trail sponsorship from Vistry and are actively looking for sponsorship for the other trails at the park.”

Vistry has sponsored the Red Trail, which is on the west of the site and is rated as ‘difficult’. Other trails at the park are rated as ‘easy’, ‘moderate’, and ‘expert’. As part of the sponsorship, the homebuilder has signs on display at the park entrance and on the A45 trail head.

There is no charge for riding at the park so most of its income comes from car parking as well as sponsorship and donations such as this. It needs regular funding to maintain and develop the site.

Northampton Bike Park was set up thanks to funding from Sport England’s Places to Ride scheme and West Northamptonshire Council. It took six months to construct, at a cost of £750,000.

Adrian Wood, sales director for Vistry South Central Midlands, said: “We are very proud to be the first trail sponsor at Northampton Bike Park. This is a fantastic leisure facility which provides a safe and exciting place for mountain bikers to improve their skills and, importantly, it is free to use so that anyone can go along and enjoy the trails.

“As we have four developments in the local area, this park will be a real benefit to each of these new communities.”

Anneka Jones, social value co-ordinator at Vistry South East Midlands, and user of the park said: “Northampton Bike Park is great for riders of all abilities and the volunteers work really hard to keep it running. Vistry places real importance on delivering social value and helping to develop the communities where we are building new homes, and our sponsorship of the park’s red trail is a great example of this.”

You can find out more about events and activities taking place at the park at https://northamptonbikepark.org/events/

Vistry Group includes the Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Countryside Homes brands. To find out more, visit vistrygroup.co.uk.