Visit, Volunteer, Support – a new campaign has been launched this week to celebrate and support Kettering’s award-winning community garden Green Patch.

Green Patch, which has been managed by Groundwork Northamptonshire for 14 years, has this month been awarded Community Asset Status – a prestigious accolade that will help protect and prioritise its future.

To celebrate this accolade and to help attract even more visitors, volunteers and supporters, Groundwork Northamptonshire has unveiled a new #CelebratingGreenPatch campaign.

The team at Green Patch, Kettering

Chief executive Kate Williams said: “Green Patch has grown into a thriving and essential community asset, one that makes a difference to the lives of hundreds of local people every week and is embedded in the fabric of the Kettering community.

"We want to ensure this unique green space is preserved and protected for both the people of today and for the generations to come.”

More than 4,400 people have visited Green Patch in the past 12 months and every year the Green Patch team:

• Runs 1,500 specialist workshops and activities• Cooks and prepares 530+ meals• Prepares around 300 veg boxes• Provides more than 2,000kg of food to the local community• Soaks up 232.2kg of carbon thanks to its green roofs

Kate added: “In case these statistics haven’t convinced you just how special this Kettering community green space truly is, welcome to our new campaign #CelebratingGreenPatch.

“Over the coming weeks and months we will be shining a spotlight firmly on Green Patch – and we and we want you to get involved.”

Groundwork Northamptonshire has been managing and growing the Green Patch, just off where Valley Walk and Margaret Road meet, since 2007.

Green Patch hosts after-school clubs, adult volunteer days and community events and run a successful ‘veg box’ scheme, providing the local community with fresh produce at an affordable cost.

The site is also home to a multi-use building, polytunnels for growing produce, wildlife areas, a play area and orchards.

Here is how you can get involved in #CelebratingGreenPatch:

• Take a peek at a host of online stories and hear from Green Patch visitors, supporters and volunteers here: http://greenpatch.org.uk/stories

• Follow Green Patch on social media and share the #CelebratingGreenPatch messages. Comment, interact and share your Green Patch highlights and memories. https://www.facebook.com/TheGreenPatchKettering/

• Visit Green Patch and take part in its many projects. Get in touch: http://greenpatch.org.uk/contact/

• Volunteer for Green Patch – email [email protected]

• Donate and fundraise – Green Patch is seeking additional funding for Green Patch and will be launching a new Just Giving site soon.