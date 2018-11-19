Violent robbers use key as weapon against female victim

A woman was violently robbed in an alleyway in Corby.

The incident happened between 5.45pm and 6.30pm on Monday, November 12, in the alleyway between McColl’s and an Indian restaurant in Greenhill Rise.

The woman was approached by three men, one of whom pulled her into a bear hug.

She was then punched and kicked to the ground, a key was used against her face as a weapon and her pockets were searched.

A man walking a dog then intervened and stopped the attack.

The first offender is described as a white man, about 5ft 6in, wearing all black clothing and steel-capped work boots with a black scarf around his face.

He had wisps of dirty blond hair poking out of his hood.

The second offender was a white man, about 6ft, slim, wearing a maroon hooded zip top with black jeans, black steel-capped work boots and a black scarf around his face.

The third offender is described as a white man, about 5ft 10in, slim, wearing all grey with black steel-capped work boots and a black scarf around his face.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.