Views sought to help shape the next phase of Wellingborough's Glenvale Park development

Wellingborough residents are being encouraged to share their views and feedback at a public consultation event to help shape the next phase of the Glenvale Park development.

The consultation will take place on Thursday, February 28, from 3pm to 7.30pm at the Redwell Leisure Centre in Barnwell Road.

It will be open for members of the public to drop in on the day, with members of the project team on hand to provide further details.

Glenvale Park

With residents now calling Glenvale Park home, 400 new homes have been delivered – offering a mix of sizes and tenures - to meet local housing demands.

Community facilities - including a local centre (with food, drink and retail facilities), a nursery and primary school - are currently under construction and open space is also being delivered, comprising 48 per cent of the total development.

Revised plans for the second phase of Glenvale Park will deliver approximately 1,000 further new homes alongside additional employment space and new sports pitches.

Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital Ltd, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “As the developers behind Glenvale Park, we really want to hear from a wide range of views - from residents of Glenvale Park and surrounding communities alike - in a bid to help us deliver a green and vibrant community for all.

“We’re really looking forward to hearing from Wellingborough residents at the consultation.

"We’d encourage everyone with a keen interest in the local community to attend so they can hear about our exciting plans for phase two first-hand and what to expect from the proposed homes and community facilities.”

For every pound spent on the construction of Glenvale Park, developers say the development will generate more than £2 of social value for the local community, totalling more than £1.6 billion, once built.

Nearly 900 jobs and apprenticeships are forecasted to be created or sustained through the construction of the development.

Working in partnership with residents, Glenvale Park has held several community events, including a community carol concert in December 2022, alongside an ongoing partnership to support the Wellingborough and District Food Bank.

Comments and views from residents will be used to help shape the final planning application before it is submitted to North Northamptonshire Council later this year.

